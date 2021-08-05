Whale-watchers were gifted to a once-in-a-lifetime encounter after a friendly humpback surfaced next to their boats

Photographer Nina Hernandez filmed the up close and personal footage in the Sea of Cortez, Mexico, using a GoPro.

She captured the close-up footage of the whale’s mouth and eyes as it curiously played around in the water as she dived beside it.

The curious creature appeared to inspect her as the pair swam closer together.

At one point the inquisitive animal nudged its nose on Nina’s camera.

The humpback continues to delight the tourists as it bobs in the water.