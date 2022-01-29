Humpback whale freed from life-threatening entanglement off coast of Hawaii

A humpback whale has been freed from a life-threatening entanglement in mooring gear off the coast of Hawaii.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said a rescue team cut off 140 feet (43 meters) of line and a plastic trawling buoy when they freed the animal on Wednesday.

Footage from the rescue shows the whale’s tail and fins caught in line, which had begun to cut into the flesh.

Trained responders were able to cut the gear off with a blade attached to a pole after getting close enough on an inflatable boat.

