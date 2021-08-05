A giant bridge in central India has collapsed after heavy rain caused a nearby river to flood.

Onlookers in the Datia district of the Madhya Pradesh state can be heard screaming as the Ratangarh Bridge falls away into the raging Sindh River below.

Waves of muddy water are then seen gushing over the damaged structure as heavy rain continues to fall.

Two other bridges in the state have collapsed in similar circumstances in recent days, with district authorities in Datia also being forced to open the floodgates of the Madikheda dam.