Residents in cities, towns and villages across eastern India have been forced to evacuate after heavy monsoon rains have led to mass flooding.

At least 16 people have been killed and a quarter of a million people have been displaced from their homes as the situation worsens.

On the streets of Kolkata, India's army and civil defence forces are "struggling" to keep on top of the crisis as they attempt to evacuate residents by boats and helicopters.

More than 40 relief centres have been set up in the worst-hit districts, but many locals remain cut off due to flooding.