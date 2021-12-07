Indonesian president promises to widen volcano evacuation efforts

Indonesia’s president visited areas devastated by a powerful volcanic eruption that killed at least 22 people and left thousands homeless, and vowed that communities would be quickly rebuilt.

An avalanche of lava and searing gas swept as far as 11 kilometers (7 miles) down Mount Semeru’s slopes in a sudden eruption on Saturday that was triggered by heavy rain.

President Joko Widodo visited eruption-hit areas in Lumajang district in East Java province to reassure people that the government’s response is reaching those in need.

