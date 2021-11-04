An Insulate Britain activist climbed on top of a police riot van in Parliament Square, waving a large banner in the air.

Other protesters glued their hands and feet to the road as they disrupted traffic around the Palace of Westminster.

The Met Police confirmed that around 40 activists were stuck to the ground, “frustrating and delaying” the force’s response.

“Specialist teams are on scene and train for this scenario. They are working to remove any glue and make arrests,” the statement read.

The action comes after roads were blocked in Manchester and Birmingham earlier this week.

Sign up to our climate newsletter here.