Climate activists blocked Lambeth Bridge and other roads in central London on Saturday to protest the jailing of nine Insulate Britain members.

Protestors gathered outside the Royal Courts of Justice before creating a blockade at the bridge, forcing the Metropolitan Police to divert traffic “for the safety of all”.

As many as 30 arrests were made, but even after police attempted to break up the demonstration, as many as 40 were still blocking Lambeth Bridge five hours later.

