‘Monumental’ flood damage in Irish town after Christmas Day downpour

Damage caused to property and infrastructure in the southeast of Ireland after a Christmas Day downpour has been described as “monumental”.

The government has opened up its humanitarian assistance scheme for residents impacted by adverse weather in County Wexford, with the region suffering some of the worst flooding seen in 62 years.

“This was an unprecedented amount of rainfall that caused so much damage yet again in Wexford,” Patrick O’Donovan, minister of state for the office of public works, said as he visited the area in the aftermath.

