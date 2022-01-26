Istanbul Airport roof caves in after heavy snowfall

Istanbul’s Havalimanı Resmi airport was forced to suspend all flights yesterday afternoon and this morning as a rare snowstorm caused disruption across the eastern Mediterranean.

As Europe’s busiest airport, the hub serves routes from and to North America, Europe and Asia, meaning thousands of passengers were affected.

The roof of one of the airport’s cargo terminals even collapsed under the weight of heavy snow, reported the Daily Sabah, though no one was harmed.

One passenger’s Twitter video showed airport vehicles working to clear the snow around planes waiting to take off.

