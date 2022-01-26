Heavy snowfall was seen blocking vehicle traffic in Istanbul after the roads were closed last night with many drivers parking their vehicles on the roadside and going to their homes or hotels.

The Istanbul Governor’s Office banned private vehicles from entering traffic until noon in order not to disrupt the efforts to open the roads to traffic.

Istanbul Airport also announced the postponement of all flights until midnight due to bad weather conditions in Turkey.

Meteorology officials also reported that snowfall will start again in Istanbul in the evening.

