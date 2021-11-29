Istanbul: Debris fills sky when heavy winds pull roof off building

Debris fills the air surrounding Istanbul apartment blocks after strong winds pulled a roof off a building.

Video, filmed from the window of an overlooking apartment, captures the moment the roof is torn clean off.

The loosened roof, insulation and debris begin to whip through the air before appearing to fall to the ground.

It is unknown if the debris filmed in this video injured any civilians.

At least four people were killed in Istanbul and another one in Zonguldak when a storm heavily battered several Turkish provinces.

Sign up to our newsletters.