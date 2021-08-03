Tourists and residents visiting a beach in central Italy were forced to evacuate as smoke from a nearby wildfire engulfed the area.

Skies around the city of Pescara grew dark as smoke filled the air, causing beachgoers to flee the area.

Wildfires devastated a pine wood near the city over the weekend and about 800 people were evacuated from their homes.

It is also reported that 30 people were hospitalised as one of the worst heatwaves in decades swept across south-east Europe.