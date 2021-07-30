Two adorable four-month-old cubs play a very important role in saving the population of their species.

Siblings Liam and Milan were born to their mother, Arizona, in San Antonio Zoo.

The cubs will soon grow to be the third-largest cats in the world, reaching weights of up to 200lbs.

Liam is the outgoing and feisty cub while sister Milan is known to be reserved and spends her days stalking her brother in a bid to master being sneaking.

Jaguars are a threatened species and their numbers in the wild are decreasing due to habitat loss and poaching.