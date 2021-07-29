Celebrities including Joanna Lumley and Jenny Seagrove have joined forces with the wildlife campaign group Born Free to launch Tigers in Crisis appeal on International Tiger Day.

International Tiger Day is celebrated on July 29 every year in a bid to raise awareness of the dwindling population of the species.

Experts have warned that despite encouraging signs in some countries, global tiger numbers have declined 96% in 100-years.

Tigers - named as the national animal of India - have fallen victim to several factors including illegal wildlife trade, human-wildlife conflict, habitat loss, and fragmentation.