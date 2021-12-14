This is the emotional moment Kentucky first lady Britainy Beshear breaks down addressing the recent tornado devastation.

Mrs Beshear became emotional as she described the pain and grief caused by the dangerous weather and Governor Andy Beshear stepped in to finish the press conference.

The death toll from tornadoes that ripped through six states on Friday night may well surpass 100 in Kentucky alone, the governor warned.

Gov Andy Beshear suggested that the event was the most devastating tornado event in the state’s history, with 74 confirmed dead and 100 still missing.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here