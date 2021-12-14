La Palma volcano continues to spew lava almost three months after inital eruption

Clouds of ash and gases erupt from the Cumbre Vieja volcano almost three months after it began erupting.

Molten hot lava continues to aggressively spew from the volcano’s cone after its inital eruption on September 19.

Streams of lava continue to travel down the volcano's face.

Over the last few days, the volcanic ash clouds have forced airlines to suspend operations.

A four-hour lockdown for 33,000 people was ordered yesterday as high levels of sulphur dioxide hung over the island's western region.

Sign up to our newsletters.