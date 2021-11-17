Lava continues to flow from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain’s La Palma island nearly two months after the volcano first erupted.

Scientists have suggested that the volcanic activity, which first began on 19 September, could last up to three months.

On Saturday (13 November) a 72-year-old man became the first official fatality linked to the eruption after he died at a family home within the exclusion zone. More than 7,000 people have been evacuated on La Palma island thus far due to the lava flows.