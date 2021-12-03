Amazing footage shows close-up footage of a newly formed cone in La Palma’s volcano.

Video images show the interior of the newly formed cone, with collapses due to its instability and the exit of the lava flow.

The fresh river of lava threatened to engulf a parish church that has so far survived the eruption that shows no signs of relenting after 10 weeks.

Molten rock from the September 19th eruption has consumed over 1,500 buildings and covered over 1,130 hectares (2,800 acres) including banana farms, the island’s main source of revenue along with tourism.

