A spectacular “sea of mist” has formed over fields of lava on the island of La Palma, as the Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt.

Drone footage, recently shared by the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain, shows the rare phenomenon unfolding with buildings and roads close to the ridge engulfed by mist.

According to the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, the event occurs due to the “evaporation of water vapour” after rainfall and a change of temperature.

