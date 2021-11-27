The Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma continues to spew lava and ash into the sky more than two months after it first erupted on 19 September.

Scientists have predicted that the eruption could last for up to three months and the volcano is certainly meeting expectations as the volcanic activity continues on the island.

Some 7,000 people have been evacuated thus far due to the threat that rivers of molten lava pose to their dwellings, with more than 2,200 structures already succumbing to the lava flows.