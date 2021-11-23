Curfews have been imposed for some coastal areas on the island of La Palma, as the Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt.

Footage shared by the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute on social media shows lava has reached the sea once again, causing smoke to billow into the air.

According to volcanodiscovery.com, this has generated acid steam.

The reaction of the saltwater with the magma is said to be producing poisonous gases and due to poor air quality, curfews have been imposed while the airport has been forced to close.

Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here.