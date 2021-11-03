The Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma, sending more lava streaming down the ridge.

Spectacular drone footage shows the orange magma consuming the landscape, flowing into newly-created channels and holes.

The volcano first erupted six weeks ago and has since destroyed over 2,200 buildings and forced thousands of people to evacuate.

Authorities have this week told residents who live near the eruption to stay indoors because of a heavy fall of ash, which has also forced the cancellation of flights and closed some schools.

