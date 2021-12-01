River of lava carries a chunk of rock downhill from La Palma volcano

A huge chunk of already solidified magma can be seen to be carried downhill from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain’s La Palma island on Monday (29 November).

Several new vents have opened up on the volcano over the weekend, spewing fresh plumes of ash and lava into the air and creating new lava flows reaching yet untouched areas of the island.

The volcano first erupted on 19 September and has shown no signs of abating based on recent activity.