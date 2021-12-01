Eye-catching footage from La Palma’s volcano in Spain shows lava overflowing from a new vent

The volcano began erupting on 19 September, with lava flow destroying more than 2,000 buildings in the area and forcing around 7,000 locals to relocate.

While some flights were cancelled or redirected in the first couple of weeks, travel to the island has largely been restored, with the volcano’s national park still closed and certain areas of the island off-limits.

