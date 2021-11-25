La Palma volcano lava torches everything in its path in new footage

New footage of lava flows from the Cumbre Vieja volcano shows the molten magma travelling down the side of the crater and torching everything in its path.

A tweet from the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute said that the lava flows were moving at a fairly lively pace of 600 m/h, with lava now covering more than 1,000 hectares of the island.

The Spanish island of La Palma has also extended 43 hectares into the sea since the volcano began erupting on 19 September with no end in sight.