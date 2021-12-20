Litter picking dog cleans up high street

An environment-considerate dog stuns shoppers on a high street by picking up litter and placing it in bins.

Five-year-old pooch Millie helps to keep the streets of Hereford clean with her 80-year-old owner Alfie Kitson.

Alfie only has to point at discarded rubbish on the floor and say “put that in the bin” for the Spanish Podenco to do her bit in caring for the environment.

The pooch is now regularly seen regularly keeping the city centre spotless with her litter-picking antics.

“Millie is a very intelligent dog and seems to enjoy her little party trick,” Alfie said.

