Torrential rain has caused flooding in parts of London once again.

Footage from Battersea shows a number of vehicles forced to drive through submerged roads, while residential streets in Walthamstow are also underwater.

Two London Underground stations, Stepney Green and Holborn, were closed due to the flooding on Saturday, as was one platform at Liverpool Street Station.

While torrential rain battered the capital over the weekend, drier conditions have been forecast for the rest of the month.

Met Office meteorologists predict a “hotter spell” will reach the UK towards the end of August.