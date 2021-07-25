This is the moment hero residents in London's Hackney Wick set off into floodwaters to rescue passengers from a stranded bus.

The locals used an inflatable boat and wore black bin bags on their legs to protect themselves from dirty water as they carried people from the public vehicle to safety on Osborne Road in the north east of the city.

Crowds cheered as grateful passengers were returned to dry land.

London experienced flash floods on Sunday afternoon with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for the south east of England.