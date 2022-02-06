Madagascar cyclone claims lives and homes as winds batter the island

Cyclone Batsirai is devastating Madagascar with several dead and thousands made homeless by 200 km/h winds and torrential rain.

The cyclone hit the island’s east coast late Saturday (5 February).

The National Office for Risk and Disaster Management estimated on Sunday that 45,000 people have been displaced by the tropical storm, which gained strength in the Indian Ocean.

“Almost all regions of the island are at risk,” the National Office for Risk and Disaster Management said, warning that the cyclone threatens nearly 600,000 residents of the island.