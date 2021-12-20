Rescuers in Malaysia free people trapped by floods

Rescue teams worked to free people trapped by Malaysia’s worst flooding in years after three days of torrential downpours hit the country.

At least three people have died as a result of the flooding.

Soldiers in safety boats rescued victims stranded in the floods as vehicles remain submerged bonnet-deep in water.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the amount of rain that fell in Selangor on Saturday “would usually fall in one month".

Some 10,000 people were trapped by floods over the weekend.

Sign up to our newsletters.