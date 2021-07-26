Man running on water inside floating 'bubble' washes up on Florida beach

A man whose goal is to run on water to other countries using a hydro pod has had his dreams scuppered once again after his vehicle washed up on a beach in Florida.

Reza Baluchi, who has twice attempted to use this machine to run from the United States to Bermuda, has said he will never give up on his dreams.

“My goal is to not only raise money for homeless people, raise money for the Coast Guard, raise money for the police department, raise money for the fire department,” Baluchi said of his mission to ‘walk on water’.