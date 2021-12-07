Drivers trapped in cars after mudslides cover roads in Maui

Drivers were left trapped in their vehicles after heavy rainfall caused mudslides that covered roads in Maui.

The Hawaiian island was hit by extreme weather on 6 December and footage shows one motorist standing at the door of her car, surveying the damage around her as a digger attempts to clear some of the mud in a separate video.

Residents were also warned to be prepared for power outages, downed trees and flooded streams and roadways across the island.

