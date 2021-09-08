A rare natural light show flashed across Mexico’s sky after a powerful 7-magnitude earthquake rocked the country.

Mexico City and beach resort Acapulco were shaken by the quake late on Tuesday (7 September).

Elian Huesca shared a clip of the lightning phenomenon streaking across the sky capturing beams of blue, and red illuminating the vicinity.

As the light show fades, the horizon is seen turning into pitch-black darkness.

"Wow," Elian adds.

Social media users shared clips under Apocalipsis which is Spanish for Apocalypse.

When sharing the clip, Elian said: "This is how earthquakes look in the sky from an 11th floor."