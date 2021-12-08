Missing sheep rescued from snow-covered Spanish summit

Amazing footage shows the moment a missing sheep was rescued from a snow-covered Spanish summit.

Due to the snowstorm, 15 sheep had been missing for 9 days at an altitude of 2,400m at Pico del Turmo.

Specialists from the Serviciode Montaña of Boltaña managed to locate them and put them under shelter, after 5 hours of grazing that complicated the snow and the strong wind in the area.

The brave footage was posted on the Guardia Civil twitter channel.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here