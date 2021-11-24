A man ran for his life as a tidal wave of mud smashed through his house, destroying everything in its path.

Rômulo do Carmo, 37, was pacing on his back garden patio before spotting the wave speeding towards him.

Mr Do Carmo sprints down the steps before a powerful tide of mud is seen wiping the scene out.

The 1.7m deep wave formed after a build-up of sludge formed against the property’s wall following a bout of torrential rain in Morumbi, Anápolis, central Brazil.

Mr Do Carma and his wife survived the ordeal by clinging onto a structural beam.

