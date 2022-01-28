National Trust welcomes first 'green corridor' outside historic Bath

The National Trust’s first new green corridor links historic Bath to the countryside by knitting together patches of green space, creating a “green corridor” to rural areas.

The charity organisation has plans to create a further 19 green corridors in England, Wales and Northern Ireland by 2030.

Hilary McGrady, director-general of the National Trust, said: “These routes will improve access to nature for those living in urban areas who may feel disconnected from the countryside or cannot access rural areas easily.”

