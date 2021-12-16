Truck toppled by intense winds during Nebraska storm

Dramatic footage shows the moment a truck was toppled by intense winds during a storm near Lincoln, Nebraska.

High winds with gusts up to 65 to 70 miles per hour hit Nebraska with experts warning anyone with Christmas decorations or outdoor furniture should put it away.

National Weather Services says both high wind warnings and fire weather watches are in effect in the area.

Spokesperson for NWS said: “Having windy days is not atypical this time of year late fall into early winter. This is just a very potent system that’s going to be intensifying.”

