Stunning drone footage shows off autumnal scene in New York state

Beautiful aerial footage takes you above a winding country road and geometric fields under the setting autumn sun.

The tree-lined lane is situated in high-end holiday village Bridgehampton in New York, USA.

The autumnal scene was taken by drone photographer Joanna L Steidle, who loves the area and horses that gallop around Two Trees Stables.

Joanna said: "I always keep an eye out for interesting and unique patterns in the landscape that artistically pop out in my eye."

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here