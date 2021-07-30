Baby beavers have been born in Norfolk for the first time in 600 years.

Trail cam footage from Wild Ken Hill shows one baby, known as a kit, swimming in a nearby river after two pairs of beavers were reintroduced to the area last year.

Beavers produce three offspring on average, so conservationists hope more have already been born and cameras have been set up inside the 55-acre enclosure in Norfolk to find any others.

It follows similar success in Exmoor National Park, where a baby beaver was born for the first time in 400 years last January.