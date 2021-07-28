The northern pool frog which has been extinct in England since sometime in the mid-1990s has been reintroduced to its former habitat – after animals were flown in from Sweden and first established at a secret site in Norfolk.

The frog was last found at Norfolk Wildlife Trust’s Thompson Common, with its ancient pingo ponds, that were created at the end of the last ice age.

Conservation director of Amphibian and Reptile Conservation, Jim Foster, said the frog had become extinct in England as declining water levels made their breeding ponds uninhabitable.