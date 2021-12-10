Homes left dangling on edge of cliff after landslide in Norfolk

Two homes in Norfolk were left hanging precariously close to the cliff edge after a landslide overnight saw soil and sand tumble 40 metres down to the beach below.

The landslip took place in the early hours of Thursday (9 December) on the protected coastline of Mundesley, which is part of the Norfolk Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Local filmmaker Paul Glenn described the scene as "shocking" and added: "It’s something that’s happening more frequently than you’d like. Certainly, some areas are more susceptible than others."