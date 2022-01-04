Alarming footage shows a North Carolina city car park metres underwater after a severe thunderstorm warning hit the area.

Heavy rain has hit North Carolina ahead of a sharp drop in temperatures in the winter season which brought snow and gusty winds in some areas.

Around half a million US customers were without power on Monday in the Southeast due to strong winds.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has advised residents to stay inside until the sun comes out and slow down when driving on the roads.

