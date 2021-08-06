More than 1,100 homes in North Korea have been damaged and thousands of people evacuated, as farms and roads wash away after days of heavy rains brought flooding, its state media has reported.

Heavy rain struck several areas on the east coast, including North and South Hamgyong provinces.

Footage captures homes flooded to their roofs, as bridges and dikes wash away.

Concern continues to grow about the possible impact on food supplies in North Korea, which is cut off from most foreign imports and aid by self-imposed border restrictions aimed at preventing a coronavirus outbreak, as well as by international sanctions.