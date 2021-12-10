Sea 'insects' swarm together to create ocean currents, Stanford academics find

Tiny underwater 'insects' known as brine shrimp have the power to create powerful currents in the ocean, according to new research published by academics at Stanford University. The organisms were observed by scientists in the laboratory, where it was revealed that they head to the water's surface in the dark after resting at the lower depths of the ocean during the day. The findings, published in the scientific journal Nature, are believed to offer possible new insights into ocean currents.

Sign up to our free climate newsletter here.