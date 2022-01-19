Peruvian birds covered in oil from spill caused by Tonga eruption washed by vets

Waves triggered by the volcanic eruption near Tonga caused a crude oil spill at a refinery off the shores of Peru, covering wildlife in thick layers of grease.

Video released by the Peru municipality shows local vets washing oil off the covered birds during clean up rescue missions.

“The oil spill on the beaches almost killed an innocent penguin,” the municipality wrote.

They added: "The penguin was completely bathed in oil and possibly ingested this polluting liquid, like other animals.”

National Service of Natural Areas Protected by the State [SERNAP] workers continue the process of animal evaluation and recovery.

Sign up to our newsletters.