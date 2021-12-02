Orcas swim precariously close to shoreline as beachgoers sit metres away

Incredible video captures orca whales swimming unbelievably close to the shoreline as beachgoers stand metres away.

Emma Lindberg, 22, was vacationing on Whidbey Island, Washington when she saw the orcas right at the coastline.

“It was such a crazy experience. As Washington locals, we’d seen orcas before but it was super out of the ordinary for them to come anywhere close at all,” Emma said.

The dorsal fins of two giant mammals breach the water and glide past the shoreline in a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

After a few moments, both creatures disappear back underwater and out of sight.

Sign up to our newsletters.