Six orphaned elephants are getting a new chance at life after being relocated to a protected wildlife area in Zimbabwe .

The six elephant’s names are Jack, Johnnie, Tessa, Marsie, Amira and Mana – and were abandoned in mud holes during a recent drought.

It is believed that Jack and Mana were attacked by either lions or hyenas before they were rescued by local officials.

Wild Is Life, the group that has taken in the elephant calves has said that they will be able to interact with other elephants and wander around the area.