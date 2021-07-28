Watch live as Pelosi and Schumer hold press conference on climate crisis

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are holding a news conference on climate change.

The two figures will be joined by a number of organisations and groups, including the National Wildlife Federation and the League of Conservation Voters.

They will be discussing the need for investments in climate, jobs and justice and the need to cut emissions by at least 50% by 2030.

Pelosi opened the discussion, which is taking place outside the US Capitol building in Washington D.C.