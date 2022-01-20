Greenpeace have returned to the Antarctic Peninsula with a team of independent scientists to conduct ground-breaking research on remote penguin colonies.

Those on the expedition will be assessing the impacts of the climate crisis on the colonies, many of which have never before been surveyed.

Their ship, Arctic Sunrise, arrived on Penguin Awareness Day, which is celebrated on 20 January.

The birds are being severely impacted by the Antarctic’s rapidly changing climate, with Greenpeace’s last expedition to the Antarctic finding that a number of colonies had collapsed.

