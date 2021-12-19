More than 100 people have died after a devastating typhoon struck the Philippines.

Gov. Arthur Yap of Bohol province said 10 other people were missing and 13 injured, and suggested the death toll may still considerably increase with many mayors unable to reach him due to downed communications.

In a statement posted on Facebook early Sunday, Yap ordered provincial mayors to spend money to rapidly secure food packs and drinking water, which was an urgent problem given that water stations have not been able to operate during power outage.

